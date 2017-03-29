Video shows Minneapolis traffic controller hit by car

Video recently released shows a Minneapolis traffic officer hit by a car. (Photo: Courtesy: City of Minneapolis)

MINNEAPOLIS - Dramatic video released Tuesday shows a police officer getting hit by a car while directing traffic in downtown Minneapolis.

On Sept. 12, Minneapolis traffic control agent Jennifer Schlosser was struck by an SUV making an illegal turn at 5th Avenue South and 3rd Street South in Minneapolis.

The driver was charged with two misdemeanors and pleaded guilty to one charge.

However, Schlosser is still recovering from a torn ACL and PCL. On Tuesday she spoke out about the accident, urging drivers to be more cautious.

"I just want everyone to be more aware of us, any police officers, traffic control agents that we are out there directing traffic," Schlosser said. "And please pay more attention. We are out there and we are just trying to get you safe home, we just want to go home safe as well. So please pay more attention to your entire surroundings."

Schlosser said she's thankful she was wearing her bullet-proof vest that day. She just celebrated four and a half years on the force.

