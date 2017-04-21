Video shows mother upset after attendant nearly hurts baby

Photo by Suraine Adyanthaya/Facebook

Cell phone video shows an American Airlines passenger who got upset when a flight attendant grabbed her stroller, nearing injuring her child.

Another passenger, Surain Adyanthaya from Dallas, saw the stroller being grabbed and started recording.

"He was very upset," Adyanthaya said. "He grabbed it and just pulled it off, sort of violently yanked it. and then stormed off the plane with it."

A third passenger, Tony Fierro of Dallas, got up and demanded to know the flight attendant's name.

"A baby almost got hurt. That's what just fired me up. So that was it. I don't want to make a big deal out of it."

The flight attendant remained on board, but the mother and her two children, who were said to be traveling from Argentina, were escorted off the plane.

American Airlines released a statement:

We have seen the video and have already started an investigation to obtain the facts. What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers. We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident. We are making sure all of her family's needs are being met while she is in our care. After electing to take another flight, we are taking special care of her and her family and upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip.

The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care. In short, we are disappointed by these actions. The American team member has been removed from duty while we immediately investigate this incident.

According to WFAA in Dallas, the airlines said they apologized to the mother and upgraded her to first class for the rest of her international flight.



© 2017 WTSP-TV