VIDEO | Speeding driver misses deputy by inches!

You’ve heard of the law requiring you to move over or slow down when an emergency responder is on the side of the road. This video illustrates why!

An Adams County, Wisconsin, deputy had a driver pulled over earlier this week, and while he was talking to that driver, a pickup sped right by, missing him by inches!

That driver was pulled over and fined.

In Florida, the law requires you to move over a lane for law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility services, tow trucks or wreckers. If you can’t, slow down to 20 miles per hour below the speed limit. If the speed limit is 20 miles per hour or less, slow down to five miles per hour.

If you don’t, it could mean a fine, fees and points on your driving record!

