Fun events for Sunday, March 19

St. Petersburg, Fl - You can meet the artists of Historic Kenwood today and watch them work. This is a self-guided tour through the Artists Enclave in St. Pete. You'll find artists making stained glass, ceramics, painting and more. The studios are open from noon to 5:00 p.m. For a map of the studios click here.

This is another Ride Free Sunday on the Cross-Bay Ferry. Thanks to Frontier Communications, you can get a free round-trip pass between St. Pete and Tampa. Go early though, because the free trips are first come, first served.



Here's a great place to take the kids--the Bolts Family Carnival. Doors to Amalie Arena open at 1:00 p.m. There are a lot of carnival games, you can meet the players and coaches, and don't forget to bring you camera. This is a fundraiser for the Lightning Foundation.



And finally, if you like snakes and lizards, you should head to the Florida State Fairgrounds for Repticon. All kinds of reptiles are on display in the Special Events Center there. This is a great place to see exotic animals that you don't usually find in pet stores and if you need advice there are plenty of experts around too.













