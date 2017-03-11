VIDEO: Tampa break-in suspect tries to crawl under camera's view

TAMPA -- Nope, crawling and trying to get rid of the surveillance camera will not keep your images from being shown on TV and social media!

Check out surveillance video Tampa police released from what they say was a break-in at a home in at a Seminole Heights home on Thursday while it was being renovated.

Police say the man on video and a woman broke into the home and got away with a variety of electronic items, including the camera that was recording them.

If you recognize this guy or his female friend, contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay. There’s a $3,000 reward being offered in the case.

© 2017 WTSP-TV