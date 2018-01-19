VIDEO | Three guys surround elderly woman in S. Florida, steal her car

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. -- Three carjackers targeted an elderly woman in south Florida earlier this week and now your help is needed to find them.

It happened on Monday. Video shows three teens following the victim into a Walmart and then going back into the parking lot after she was done shopping.

When the woman made it back out to her car, the three suspects, who police say are juveniles, surrounded her. One pointed a gun at her and demanded her car keys. The victim handed them over and the suspects left so quickly that they nearly hit her with the car!

All three robbery appear to be teens with dark complexions and medium builds. They each wore blue knit caps, sandals with socks and athletic clothes.

Anyone who knows anything ab out these guys is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

