VIDEO: Three guys try to break into Pasco jewelry store

Video captured the suspects breaking in

WTSP 7:42 AM. EDT July 22, 2017

LUTZ, Fla. -- Deputies in Pasco County hope you can help them find the suspects who tried to break into a Pasco County jewelry store.

This is video from Friday morning outside the Kiefer Jewelers on State Road 24144 in Lutz.   You can see the masked suspects get out of a car and try to get into the store.  They quickly turned around and left.

The car they were in was reported stolen.

If you know who they are, call the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.
 

