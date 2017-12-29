VIDEO | Two guys break cases in Gainesville phone store heist

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- A couple of guys broke into a phone store in Gainesville and got away with a bunch of phones.

It happened on December 22. The suspects can be seen climbing over the metal gate, smashing the glass cases and making off with phones.

Police say they know several of the phones have been sold to unsuspecting buyers. They also say they’re tracking down those phones and likely know who these two guys are.

If you bought a phone recently and think it may be one of the ones these guys swiped, call Gainesville police or just go by the Gainesville Police Department’s front desk and turn it over.

