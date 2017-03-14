VIDEO: UCF officer saves life of choking workera

She was at the right place and at the right time, and armed with the knowledge of how to save someone’s life.

Last Wednesday, UCF PD Officer Julie Wilk was on campus patrol when she was told about a person nearby who was choking. That’s when Officer Wilk jumped into action, performing the Heimlich maneuver on the woman.

Part of the life-saving procedure was captured on video. In the video, some faces have been blurred out of respect to those who were involved.

It just so happened that this all happened during ‘Safe Knight Week’ at UCF, a time during which events, training and other programs take place on campus to teach students how to stay safe and look out for those around them.

The woman, who is a UCF employee, is fine and didn’t need any further treatment.

Well done, Officer Wilk.

