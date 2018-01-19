VIDEO | Violent carjacking outside Tampa coffee shop

TAMPA -- Tampa police hope you can help them find two guys who carjacked a man who stopped for coffee on his way to work.

It happened a little before 6am Friday morning outside the Ybor Coffee Shop. The armed suspects approached the victim while he was sitting in his car. They hit him in the head with a gun before taking off with the victim’s car and cash.

If you know anything about this carjacking or recognize anything about the victims in the video, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

