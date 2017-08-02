VIDEO: Woman absolutely trashes a local Chick-fil-A in fit of rage

On July 31 at a local Chick-fil-A, a woman threw things around and trashed a restaurant in a fit of rage.

This all went down at the Chick-fil-A located at 14020 Lunar Drive in the River City Marketplace.

It's not entirely clear why the woman started throwing things, but the viewer who sent us the photo and video said that she was in the restaurant and the woman came in after two teen boys were arguing with management about something.

After the boys were done yelling at the manager and staff, the woman came in with another female and began yelling at the staff. The witness said at that time the manager was on the phone with police. The witness also stated that the women attempted to come in through a locked door and were banging on the glass and pulling so hard on the door the handle broke. Though it is unclear what prompted the woman to storm off, she sure made a show of it.

The witness said there were children in the restaurant who were crying because of the upset and condemns the woman for acting in the way she did, however, the witness applauded the employees for acting with grace under pressure.

Chick-fil-A said in a statement: “We apologize for the disruption that took place at our restaurant. We are cooperating fully with the local police as there is a pending investigation.”

