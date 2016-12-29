VIDEO: Worst red-light crashes of 2016

American Traffic Solutions released a compliation of the worst red-light runners in 2016 on YouTube. (Photo: Image via YouTube)

If you thought seeing this video of Florida's worst red-light runners was bad, check out this compilation of the worst red light runners from around the country.

American Traffic Solutions, which makes road safety cameras, published their follow-up to the Florida video Tuesday in hopes of encouraging more drivers to take care and stop at red lights.

"Seeing is believing, and ATS urges drivers to watch this public service video and recognize the danger red-light running presents," ATS Safety General Manager Liz Caracciolo said in a statement accompanying the video.

The problem is not located just in Florida although the state has had it's fair share of similar crashes. Check out this 2008 report from 10News on Tampa's most dangerous intersections.





