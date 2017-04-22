VIRAL: Flight attendant soothes crying baby on flight

(Photo courtesy Whitney Poyntz)

We’ve reported on a handful of bad experiences on airlines, lately. We’ll here’s the story of a great experience a passenger recently had, and the photo of it is going viral.

Whitney Poyntz, her husband and four-month-old daughter were flying on Westjet earlier this week from Palm Springs to Calgary. Whitney says during the flight, their baby woke up and was not happy.

She tried unsuccessfully to rock the baby back to sleep, but it just wasn’t happening.

That’s when Whitney says Ashley, a flight attendant, asked if she could take her and walk her up and down the aisle to calm her. It worked!

“It may not seem like a lot, but the experience was amazing,” Whitney wrote on Facebook. “Never would I ever think someone would ever do that, volunteer to take your screaming child, but she did.”

The photo was posted on Thursday. By Saturday morning, it had been shared nearly 5,000 times and had more than 63,000 reactions.

