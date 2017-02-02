Virginia could adopt law to fine slow drivers in passing lanes

Virginia drivers lingering in passing lanes could face a fine if the state passes a law similar to one on the books in Florida. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Lawmakers in Virginia are proposing a bill that would make it illegal to drive too slowly in the left-hand passing lane. It would be punishable by up to a $250 fine.

Florida already passed a law like that a few years ago. The fines vary from county to county. In Hillsborough County, it's $153.

The law states unless you're passing another car or avoiding something in the road way, you have to drive on the right side of the road. If a car is coming up behind you in the left lane, you have to get over for it--even if you're driving the speed limit.

Read the statute in full here:



10News looked into how often this statute is enforced. Since the law was passed, there have been more than 13,000 violations, according to Florida Highway Patrol. It's difficult to tell how many of these violations are for driving slowly in the left lane, because the statute also covers crossing the center line of a four-lane road.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office says it tries to enforce all traffic laws equally, but it does ticket a lot more people for speeding than for driving slowly in the passing lane.

"Speeding is what we primarily get complaints on, it's dangerous on the roadways, causes a lot of crashes," Lt. O'Neal Jackson said.

Jackson said the office hopes to educate drivers about the law in the hopes more people will follow it.

