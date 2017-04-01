VW crashes into Bradenton Fantastic Sams

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A car crashed into a Fantastic Sams on Friday night in Bradenton.
Our news partners at WWSB report the incident occurred around 9 p.m. No one was inside the store at the time of the accident, and no injuries were reported.
The driver was an woman in her 60s in a Volkswagen Beetle. The car went all the way to the back of the shop before stopping.
Witnesses heard the crash and a loud scream from the driver.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
