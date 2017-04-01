WTSP
VW crashes into Bradenton Fantastic Sams

WWSB, WTSP , WTSP 3:40 PM. EDT April 01, 2017

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla.  -- A car crashed into a Fantastic Sams on Friday night in Bradenton.

Our news partners at WWSB report the incident occurred around 9 p.m. No one was inside the store at the time of the accident, and no injuries were reported.

The driver was an woman in her 60s in a Volkswagen Beetle. The car went all the way to the back of the shop before stopping.

Witnesses heard the crash and a loud scream from the driver.

 

