VW crashes into Bradenton Fantastic Sams

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A car crashed into a Fantastic Sams on Friday night in Bradenton.

Our news partners at WWSB report the incident occurred around 9 p.m. No one was inside the store at the time of the accident, and no injuries were reported.

The driver was an woman in her 60s in a Volkswagen Beetle. The car went all the way to the back of the shop before stopping.

Witnesses heard the crash and a loud scream from the driver.

