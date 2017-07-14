'Walking Dead' stuntman John Bernecker dies after accident on set

A stuntman for The Walking Dead has died after suffering serious injuries on the show's Georgia set.
John Bernecker, 33, fell onto concrete from a 25-foot-high balcony at Raleigh Studio in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, temporarily halting production of the AMC series, according to TMZ. He was placed on a ventilator at Atlanta Medical Center, where he was treated for swelling in his brain.
He died at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, succumbing to his injuries, coroner Richard Hawk of the Coweta County Coroner's Office confirmed to USA TODAY. The cause was an accidental death, due to blunt-force trauma.
Bernecker's recent stunt work includes blockbusters Logan, Get Out, The Fate of the Furious and next year's Black Panther, along with other TV series 24: Legacy and Claws.
USA TODAY has reached out to AMC for comment.
USA Today
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs