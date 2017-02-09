WTSP
Close

Wallenda: Performer may have fainted before fall

Nik Wallenda opens up about high-wire fall

Associated Press , WTSP 1:58 PM. EST February 09, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Nik Wallenda says he believes someone on his high-wire pyramid act may have briefly blacked out during a practice, sending five people tumbling some 30 feet to the ground.

The famed tightrope walker also told reporters Thursday that everyone who fell is going to be ok.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon as the performers were practicing for a Circus Sarasota performance. Wallenda hasn't released names of the performers involved, but said his aunt is among the injured.

Wallenda said four people remain in the hospital, with one expected to be released later Thursday. One performer was released Wednesday with three broken toes.

Wallenda, who wasn't injured, promised the group's show will go on in their honor.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTSP

High-wire performers recovering after fall

WTSP

Five performers injured in high-wire act fall in Sarasota

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories