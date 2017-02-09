Wallenda: Performer may have fainted before fall

High-wire stunt performer Nik Wallenda addresses the media on the day following an accident that hurt five performers (Photo: 10News)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Nik Wallenda says he believes someone on his high-wire pyramid act may have briefly blacked out during a practice, sending five people tumbling some 30 feet to the ground.



The famed tightrope walker also told reporters Thursday that everyone who fell is going to be ok.



The accident happened Wednesday afternoon as the performers were practicing for a Circus Sarasota performance. Wallenda hasn't released names of the performers involved, but said his aunt is among the injured.



Wallenda said four people remain in the hospital, with one expected to be released later Thursday. One performer was released Wednesday with three broken toes.



Wallenda, who wasn't injured, promised the group's show will go on in their honor.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.