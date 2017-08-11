WTSP
Walmart: Back-to-school gun sign was a prank

The Associated Press , WTSP 8:24 PM. EDT August 11, 2017

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Walmart says an internal investigation shows it was the victim of a prank when a photograph showed up on social media showing a sign reading "Own The School Year Like A Hero" atop a gun case in a store.

Company spokesman Charles Crowson told The Associated Press on Friday the company had definitely determined that the display was not genuine.

A photograph appeared on social media combining Walmart's superhero-themed "back-to-school" promotion with a gun rack in a sporting goods section. The company initially replied on social media saying the sign was taken down. Then the company said it was checking on whether it had been there at all.

Posts suggested the photo was taken in Indiana. Crowson said it wasn't from Indiana but wouldn't provide a location.

