Walmart closes Midtown St. Pete store a month early

The Walmart Neighborhood Market in Tangerine Plaza in Midtown St. Petersburg closed Monday. (Photo: Boyzell Hosley, Tampa Bay Times)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Shoppers at the Midtown Walmart Neighborhood Market were left without grocery options after the store abruptly closed a month earlier than scheduled, our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday.

The store shuttered its location at 22nd Street and 18th Avenue South before its scheduled closing on March 3 when Walmart originally announced the closing of the store due to low sales.

The grocery store's closing is a step back for the neighborhood, which has seen its supermarket options dwindle and residents have to travel farther to buy their groceries.

Walmart moving into the Tangerine Plaza property was hailed as an important step to revitalizing the predominantly African-American Midtown community. Now the city of St. Petersburg is planning to purchase the property and the nearby Manhattan Casino complex to attract businesses back to the neighborhood.

