Want to live in Margaritaville? You soon can in Florida!

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- If a Cheeseburger in Paradise sounds like the perfect way to live, then listen up. Plans are underway to create the first community for Parrotheads right here in Florida.

Latitude Margaritaville will be an active adult community currently under construction near Daytona Beach.

Plans call for over 80,000 families to find home within the Jimmy Buffett-themed neighborhoods starting next year.

