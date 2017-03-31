Warning: Email scam claims you're being watched

Email generic (Photo: cosmin4000, Custom)

A new email scam is preying upon fears of being under surveillance, the Better Business Bureau is warning.

Email users receive a message warning them that they’ve been caught performing fraudulent activities online. One version claims you’ve been using PayPal to illegally transfer funds.

The email contains the user's name and address, although the address is frequently out of date.

The email’s author warns that someone has been monitoring your online activities and collecting evidence to take to the police. The scammer then claims an attachment to the email contains the evidence that was gathered.

The attachment contains malware that scammers can use to capture your passwords or hunt for personal data.

The BBB warns anyone who gets the email to not download or open the attachment

The group offers these tips for spotting an email scam:

• Be wary of unexpected emails that contain links or attachments. Do not click on links or open files in unfamiliar emails.

• Check the reply email address. One easy way to spot an email scam is to look at the reply email. The address should be on a company domain, such a jsmith@company.com.

• Don't believe what you see. Just because an email looks real, doesn't mean it is. Scammers can fake anything from a company logo to the "Sent" email address.

• Consider how the organization normally contacts you. If an organization normally reaches you by mail, be suspicious if you suddenly start receiving emails or text messages without ever opting into the new communications.

• Be cautious of generic emails. Scammers try to cast a wide net by including little or no specific information in their fake emails. Be especially wary of messages you have not subscribed to or companies you have never done business with in the past.

