Warrant: Officer accused of sex assault of girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter

Jesus Gonzazlez mug shot (PHOTO: BCSO) (Photo: BCSO, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - A law enforcement officer was arrested and accused of continuous sexual assault of a child, according to police.

Jesus Gonzalez, 42, is accused of having sex with his girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter.

Based on an open records request to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, Gonzalez previously served as a law enforcement officer for the Alamo Community College District for more than 14 years.

He was most recently serving as an Elmendorf police officer since Oct. 2016, but service records indicate his last day with the department was Tuesday. He was also an officer with the police department in Natalia, Texas from 1998-1999, totaling more than 16 years in law enforcement.

According to an arrest warrant, the teen told investigators that she and Gonzalez had sexual contact more than 20 times.

SAPD also said Gonzalez was in full uniform and armed with a gun when San Antonio police confronted him regarding these allegations.

Police said Gonzalez told the girl he loved her and wanted to marry her. According to the warrant, most of the sexual encounters happened at a residence in San Antonio's Medical Center. One incident reportedly happened during a vacation.

The two kept in touch through Instagram and the Kik app. Police also said the girl sent the officer lewd photos and videos at his request.

SAPD said the teen's mother discovered an indecent photo of her daughter on a new cell phone while transferring contact information. She then called police.

The warrant states this abuse started in September. Investigators said the inappropriate behavior continued until the week before Christmas. Gonzalez was romantically involved with the girl's mother over a year-and-a-half.

TCOLE records also show he had completed officer training related to sexual assault and child abuse cases.

Gonzalez is being held at the Bexar County Jail on $75,000 bond.

