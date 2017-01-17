WTSP
Was weekend sighting repeat performance for Polk Co. gator?

Video of a huge gator in Polk County has become an internet star.

January 17, 2017

LAKELAND, FLA. - An encounter with a massive alligator at Circle B Bar Reserve has gone viral.

Now, people are drawing comparisons to another crazy encounter at the park in April of last year. Several people, including Polk photographer Alex Figueroa, spotted a huge gator eating another, smaller gator.

A Facebook user noted the similarities in that gator and the one seen Sunday, which the regulars call "Mr. Humpback."

There's no word yet on whether the two gators actually are the same.

"There is a clear message when we see alligators acting aggressive between one another, that's between them," Gary Morse of Florida Fish and Wildlife said at the time of the 2016 encounter. "Don't try to interact with them, just observe."

To keep visitors safe, Polk County closed the trail near where gator fights have occurred in 2016. However, it does not appear any trails were closed after "Mr. Humpback" was seen Sunday.
 

