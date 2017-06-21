WATCH: Amazing video as adult elephants rescue drowning calf

An elephant and her sister went into mama bear mode when a baby elephant fell into a swimming pool at the Seoul Grand Park Zoo in South Korea.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - An elephant and her sister went into mama bear mode when a baby elephant fell into a swimming pool at the Seoul Grand Park Zoo in South Korea.

Video shows the calf struggling to keep its head above water in the deep end. The baby’s mama and aunt rushed to the shallow end and waded into the water.

They surrounded the calf and herded it into the shallow end, then up the ramp to safety.

In the background, you can see another adult elephant pacing anxiously as the ordeal unfolded.

Elephants are known to have deep family bonds and to look out for other members of their herds. Calves are raised by the entire herd.

© 2017 KHOU-TV