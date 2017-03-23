Watch as Tenn. man's car is destroyed by hail

All YouTube user Judd Rambo can say after his back window is shattered is "Yikes!" (Photo: Screenshot via YouTube)

CLEVELAND, Tenn. -- Driving in the rain is one thing, but driving in a hail storm is another entirely destructive thing as seen in a video posted by a Tennessee driver on Monday.

YouTube user Judd Rambo shared video of his Toyota Camry being pelted by hail while he was driving on Interstate 75 in Tennessee.

Rambo pulled over to continue filming as the rock-sized chunks of ice began to gather on the roadway. According to Rambo, the experience was "cool" until the hail started shattering the back window.

Scroll ahead the video to 1:44 so you can see Mother Nature's fury in action.

After the window breaks, Rambo decided it was best to continue driving.

He said that he got some glass chunks in his hand from the shattered window as he pulled clothing away from the back seat. He was also hit by ice falling into his car.

The new opening to his car allowed him to enjoy one aspect of the storm. At about 5:18, Rambo says that he "could smell the pine" from the hail striking the nearby trees.

On his video post, Rambo said that he was grateful that he was not on his motorcycle.



Way to look on the bright side, Judd!

