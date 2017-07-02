WATCH: Beer theft suspects punch, kick Florida clerk

A wild scene was captured outside a Miami-area convenience store after two suspects tried to make off with a 12-pack of beer.

Video shows one suspect walk into the store in northwest Miami-Dade and get the 12-pack. He takes it to the register, and when the employee walked behind the counter, the suspect walked out with the beer.

The clerk followed him outside to try to stop him. That’s when the original suspect and a second man confronted the clerk. The suspects began punching and kicking the clerk and eventually made off with the beer.

The clerk suffered minor injuries.

Police in south Florida are asking anyone who knows who the suspects are to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or contact them through CrimeStoppersMiami.com.





