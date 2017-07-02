WTSP
Close

WATCH: Beer theft suspects punch, kick Florida clerk

Video shows one suspect take beer, and then two suspects assault the clerk who had confronted them.

WTSP 2:26 PM. EDT July 02, 2017

A wild scene was captured outside a Miami-area convenience store after two suspects tried to make off with a 12-pack of beer.

Video shows one suspect walk into the store in northwest Miami-Dade and get the 12-pack.  He takes it to the register, and when the employee walked behind the counter, the suspect walked out with the beer.

The clerk followed him outside to try to stop him.  That’s when the original suspect and a second man confronted the clerk.  The suspects began punching and kicking the clerk and eventually made off with the beer.

The clerk suffered minor injuries.

Police in south Florida are asking anyone who knows who the suspects are to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or contact them through CrimeStoppersMiami.com.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Pizzeria owner apologizes after posting controversial video

WTSP

Viral video shows Jacksonville cop threatening young black man with jail time after jaywalking

WTSP

Girl alleges bullying, some racist, posts video, which goes viral

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories