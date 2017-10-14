WATCH: Brazen car theft as woman is pumping gas

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Check out this terrifying video from Michigan of a brazen car theft.

It happened on Thursday in Allen Park. In the video, you can see a woman pumping gas into her car when a suspect walks up to the driver’s side, and jumps in the vehicle!

The car’s owner sees what’s happening and jumps in on the passenger’s side as the carjacker drives off, pulling the gas line right off the pump.

The suspect then comes back around near the gas tanker. When he does, the tanker driver fights with the suspect, who eventually gets away.

The woman who was pumping gas was not hurt.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV