WATCH: Burglary suspect going through Lakeland woman's home

He was caught on video going through someone's apartment on July 4.

July 07, 2017

Recognize the guy in this video? 

Investigators in Polk County released the video of a guy they say was going through a woman’s apartment on July 4, while the resident was out.  It happened at the Emerald Run Apartments in Lakeland.

He reportedly got away with a Smith & Wesson gun and Macbook.

If you know who he is, call the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).  You can remain anonymous and get a cash reward!

