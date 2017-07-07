WATCH: Burglary suspect going through Lakeland woman's home

Recognize the guy in this video?

Investigators in Polk County released the video of a guy they say was going through a woman’s apartment on July 4, while the resident was out. It happened at the Emerald Run Apartments in Lakeland.

He reportedly got away with a Smith & Wesson gun and Macbook.

If you know who he is, call the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and get a cash reward!

© 2017 WTSP-TV