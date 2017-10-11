WATCH: Clearwater city official out of job after video surfaces

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A top official with the city of Clearwater is out of a job, following what appears to have been a violent display public drunkenness.

Video taken outside Clearwater's Clear Sky restaurant appears to show an impaired Scott Taylor, the city's now former community redevelopment agency director.

After watching the images of Taylor apparently attacking a man at the restaurant on Cleveland Street this past weekend, Clearwater City Manager Bill Horne says he excepted Taylor's resignation Wednesday morning.

Taylor was hired recently as an outsider with bright ideas, and put in charge of trying to attract new business and attention to downtown Clearwater.

But on Sunday, along the city's busy Cleveland Street, it was Taylor himself garnering all of the attention.

Police say Taylor had gotten drunk at the nearby Oktoberfest celebration, hopped into a golf cart, and started ramming into the outdoor tables and planters in front of the restaurant.

Images from an outside camera show the golf cart on the sidewalk. Minutes later, video from inside, shows what appears to be a confrontation with staff at Clear Sky.

Once he was back outside, the cameras show Taylor still having words with staffers.

But then, Taylor turns his attention to a man shooting video of the incident. On it, you can hear him asking, "What are you a Scientologist?"

He also walks over pointing at the camera, gets behind the man, and then, according to witnesses, grabs that man by the neck.

Horne says they will start searching for Taylor's replacement immediately and that the innovative programs he had put in place will be handled by assistants in the meantime.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV