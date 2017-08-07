WATCH: Dog dangling from Tampa balcony caught by rescuers

TAMPA -- There were terrifying moments for a dog and its rescuers below in Tampa.

Video captured the puppy dangling from a second-story balcony of the Trio Encore apartments Sunday night.

A group of people below grabbed a blanket to catch the pup, which finally fell after about 30 minutes.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital to be checked out. It appeared to be OK.

At this point, it’s not clear how the dog got into the predicament, or if its back with its owner.

© 2017 WTSP-TV