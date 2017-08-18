WATCH: Driver rescued after fiery big rig wreck in Kansas

We’re getting a look at unbelievable video from Missouri, where a big rig driver slammed into a freeway support pillar and burst into flames. Amazingly, the driver survived.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon in Overland Park, Kansas. From the video, you can see the fiery wreck.

The driver was trapped inside, but witnesses stopped and pulled him from the rig.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation. Police are looking for anyone who witnessed the wreck to contact them.



