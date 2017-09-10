Close WATCH: Drone video fo Hurricane Iris damage in Naples WTSP 10:57 PM. EDT September 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST NAPLES, Fla. -- We’re getting a look at some of the damage done in Florida by Hurricane Irma.The storm came ashore in Marco Island as a category 4 hurricane. Below is drone video posted by CBS News Sunday night in Naples. © 2017 WTSP-TV WTSP Dog gives birth to puppies in pet shelter amidst Hurricane Irma chaos WTSP Emergency contacts and information lines open for hurricane help WTSP More than 3 million without power as Irma churns through Florida CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WTSP Live Video WWL Breaking Live Video 2 Evacuation ordered in part of Pinellas 11AM Hurricane Irma Update 2PM Hurricane Irma update Gov. Rick Scott, Tampa Bay leaders stress preparation ahead of Hurricane Irma Irma restrengthens to a Category 4 hurricane 8AM Hurricane Irma Update Damage wind speeds can cause 11PM Hurricane Irma Update More Stories Live Hurricane Irma blog: Polk Fire Rescue stops… Sep 10, 2017, 12:21 a.m. More than 3 million without power as Irma churns… Sep 10, 2017, 10:00 p.m. Tampa Bay Facebook group connecting residents during… Sep. 9, 2017, 2:41 p.m.
