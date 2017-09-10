WTSP
Close

WATCH: Drone video fo Hurricane Iris damage in Naples

WTSP 10:57 PM. EDT September 10, 2017

NAPLES, Fla. -- We’re getting a look at some of the damage done in Florida by Hurricane Irma.

The storm came ashore in Marco Island as a category 4 hurricane. Below is drone video posted by CBS News Sunday night in Naples.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Dog gives birth to puppies in pet shelter amidst Hurricane Irma chaos

WTSP

Emergency contacts and information lines open for hurricane help

WTSP

More than 3 million without power as Irma churns through Florida

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories