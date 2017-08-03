WATCH: End of chemo celebration for brave Tampa Bay toddler

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It was a beautiful day Wednesday for a special little Tampa Bay girl battling leukemia.

Emilie Meza has been undergoing treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. She needed a bone marrow transplant, but a perfect match never came. So Emilie’s father, who was half a match, became her donor.

On Wednesday, Emilie celebrated her final chemotherapy treatment, complete with a superhero walk down the hall, a song from the John Hopkins All Children’s staff and the ceremonial ringing of the bell.

The family points out that there is still a long road ahead, but putting chemo behind her is a major step to moving on with her life.

There’s a GoFundMe page for Emilie’s treatment and an Amazon wish list.

And you can help save someone’s life by getting on the ‘Be the Match’ bone marrow registry.



