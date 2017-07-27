WATCH: Firefighters bounce car out of the way

NEW YORK -- Check out video of four firefighters are moving a smart car out of the way!
You can see them bouncing the car up and down and lifting part of it up onto the curb, one wheel at a time.
JD Closser shared this video online. He wrote, "Don't know how to parallel park? Let the New York Fire Department help you out!"
Talk about going above and beyond.
