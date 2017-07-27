WTSP
WATCH: Firefighters bounce car out of the way

This video is going viral of firefighters doing whatever it takes to get through!

WTSP 7:36 PM. EDT July 27, 2017

NEW YORK -- Check out video of four firefighters are moving a smart car out of the way!

You can see them bouncing the car up and down and lifting part of it up onto the curb, one wheel at a time.

JD Closser shared this video online.  He wrote, "Don't know how to parallel park? Let the New York Fire Department help you out!"

Talk about going above and beyond.

