WATCH: Guy steals 39 cartons of cigarettes from Lakeland store

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Can you help Polk County detectives find the guy who stole 39 cartons of smokes from a Lakeland store early Tuesday?

The sheriff's office posted video of the heist, which happened early Tuesday morning. The suspect broke the front door of the M&J Food Store at 1416 North Combee Road and stole 17 cartons of Newports and 22 cartons of Marlboros.

"We're concerned about his increased risk of heart disease or lung cancer," wrote the Polk County Sheriff's Office on a Facebook post.

The suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, long baggy shorts, black sneaker with white soles, black gloves and something over his face.

According to TobaccoFreeKids.org, smoking kills 480,000 people annually.

