WATCH: Heated confrontation between Florida doctor and patient

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Video of a confrontation between a doctor and patient in Gainesville is going viral.

According to WGFL in Gainesville, Jessica Stipe was filling very sick on Monday night, so she went to the Gainesville After Hours clinic.

She says she waited for more than an hour there, then decided she was too weak to stay and wanted to go home. She asked for her $80 copayment back. And that’s when things got heated.

The whole confrontation was recorded by Stipe’s daughter and posted on Facebook. When the doctor realized what’s going on, you could see him snatch the phone from her.

“You certainly don’t reach into someone hand and physically remove an item then when they request it back,” Stipe told Gainesville station WGFL.

Stipe says she filed an incident report with police and plans to speak with an attorney.

Meanwhile, the doctor in the video, Dr. Peter Gallogly, released a statement, saying, "Ms. Stipe had been increasingly belligerent and abusive to the office staff, cursing and threatening them with violence, because she was unwell and had been waiting to see me for more than an hour." He wrote that she received her refund but refused to leave. "I went to the front desk only because after Ms. Stipe received her refund, she refused to leave the office, and continued her abusive behavior towards staff. Despite repeated requests from the office staff, she repeatedly demanded to see me instead of leaving."

Gallogly also said the video is heavily edited and taken out of context. "When I walked into the waiting room, Ms. Stipe (and her daughter) cursed and threatened me as they had done with the office staff previously."

Stipe says Gallogly’s account isn’t true.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.