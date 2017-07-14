WATCH: Help find person of interest in Tampa death investigation

TAMPA -- Tampa police are asking for the public’s help to find a person of interest in a suspicious death.

It’s part of an investigation into the death of Justin E. Dunn, 37. Dunn was found dead on July 10 in the 11000 block of N. 30th Street. According to investigators, the woman seen in the video had been in contact with Dunn prior to his death.

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130

