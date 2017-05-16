WATCH: Horse stuck in mud in Plant City lifted to safety

PLANT CITY, Fla. -- The images might be hard to watch, but the outcome was as successful as anyone could hope.

Hillsborough County firefighters and an agricultural unit were called to Plant City to rescue a horse that had gotten stuck in the mud. The horse, a 25-year-old named Kiersa, was stuck in thick mud.

They tried to pull Kiersa out, but were unable to pull her from the mud. So a vet was called and heavy equipment brought in.

The vet put Kiersa to sleep while crews used the heavy equipment to puller her out of the mud. Kiersa was put on the ground and her vitals checked. She woke up about 30 minutes after being pulled out.

Fortunately no bones were broken and Kiersa was able to stand up. She was given fluids and antibiotics and is now being monitored for any complications.



