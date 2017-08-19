WATCH: Liquor thieves make off with pricey booze bottles in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Do you recognize any of the people in this video? Police say they’re behind a heist at a St. Pete liquor store.

It happened at the Winn Dixie liquor store in the 7400 block of 4th Street on Monday. Police say the two women and two men walked in just before closing time and asked the cashier for bottles that were behind the counter.

That’s when the suspects grabbed the bottles and took off. In all, the booze was worth more than $350.

If you know who any of these four people are, call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780 or text the tip to TIP-411.-411.

