WTSP
Close

Watch live coverage of Hurricane Harvey from KHOU in Houston

WTSP 7:56 AM. EDT August 26, 2017

Below is live coverage of Hurricane Harvey from our sister station, KHOU, in Houston. Harvey made landfall last night as a Category 4 storm.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories