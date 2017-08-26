Close Watch live coverage of Hurricane Harvey from KHOU in Houston WTSP 7:56 AM. EDT August 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST Below is live coverage of Hurricane Harvey from our sister station, KHOU, in Houston. Harvey made landfall last night as a Category 4 storm. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS RAW: Video of damage caused by Harvey in Rockport, Texas School resource officer fired KIII Breaking News Harvey heading for Texas 5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice Strongsville VFW says Browns games will no longer be shown there WTSP Breaking Live Video Flying with Hurricane Hunters Damage wind speeds can cause Cheerleader splits video angers coaches More Stories Hurricane Harvey downgraded to Category 1; over 200K… Aug 24, 2017, 11:09 a.m. Watch live coverage of Hurricane Harvey from KHOU in Houston Aug 26, 2017, 6:37 a.m. Getting a look at Harvey from a Hurricane Hunter Aug 25, 2017, 9:29 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs