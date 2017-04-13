Watch live: Daughter of dragged United Airlines passenger speaks out

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: Haidet, Ryan)

After days of controversy and outrage surrounding videos of a United Airlines passenger being dragged off of a flight, a news conference on the passenger's behalf will be held in Chicago. Dr. David Dao's attorney and daughter are expected to speak at around 11:00 a.m. ET. You can watch it live in the player above.

Dao, a physician in Elizabethtown, Ky., was recorded being dragged screaming from his seat on a commercial flight at Chicago's O'Hare Airport. United later apologized and promised to refund fares to all Flight 3411 passengers, but only after the airline received intense criticism and its stock price plunged. Dao's attorneys have already filed an emergency motion requesting information be saved for future use, fueling speculation a lawsuit against United is in the works.

