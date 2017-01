US President Barack Obama's limo arrives for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia to commemorate Veterans Day on November 11, 2016

On Thursday, the day before his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump and VP-elect Mike Pence will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the next president may get their first chance later during a concert event being held near the Lincoln Memorial beginning at 4 p.m.

