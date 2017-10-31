(Photo: WTSP)

WASHINGTON -- Police are responding to a report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center site and memorial, and witnesses say a vehicle drove down a popular bike path and struck pedestrians and cyclists on Tuesday.

CBS News is reporting that multiple people are dead and one person is in custody.

CBSN is providing continuous coverage of this story and more.

Can't see the video player below? Tap here to watch live.

© 2017 WTSP-TV