Watch Live: 'Not My Presidents Day' protest

USA TODAY , WTSP 11:30 AM. EST February 20, 2017

NEW YORK - President Trump's opponents will protest in cities across America on Presidents Day, which they've dubbed "Not My Presidents Day."

On Facebook, upwards of 14,000 people said they planned to rally outside Trump International Hotel in New York. Other demonstrations are scheduled in Atlanta, Washington, Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles.

USA TODAY will provide live coverage of Monday's protests starting at noon ET.

You can watch the demonstrations live in the player below.

Thousands expected at ‘Not My Presidents Day' rallies Monday

