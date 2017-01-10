Watch live: President Obama gives farewell address

A statement from the Treasury Department listed six individuals and five entities. Several of the individuals are tied to the Russian military intelligence agency.

President Obama will call on the American people to work together as citizens when he gives his farewell address Tuesday evening from his hometown of Chicago. White House press secretary Josh Earnest said Friday that Obama would talk about his accomplishments, but that the address would be mostly "forward-looking."

President Obama will call on the American people to work together as citizens when he gives his farewell address Tuesday evening from his hometown of Chicago. White House press secretary Josh Earnest said Friday that Obama would talk about his accomplishments, but that the address would be mostly "forward-looking." The speech also is likely Obama's last chance to make a public appeal to save the achievements of his presidency, such as the Affordable Care Act, which Republicans have pledged to repeal. First lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Biden will attend the speech. Obama is set to speak at 9:00 p.m. EST. You can watch the full event in the player above.

The speech also is likely Obama's last chance to make a public appeal to save the achievements of his presidency, such as the Affordable Care Act, which Republicans have pledged to repeal. First lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Biden will attend the speech.

Obama is set to speak at 9:00 p.m. EST. You can watch the full event in the player above.

USA TODAY