Watch live: President Obama holds final press conference

USA TODAY , WTSP 2:23 PM. EST January 18, 2017

Two days before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, President Obama holds his very last press conference in the White House on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the player below.

