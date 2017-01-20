WTSP
Close

WATCH LIVE: Protests follow Trump's Inauguration

WTSP Breaking Live Video

10News Staff , WTSP 2:34 PM. EST January 20, 2017

Protests against the inauguration of President Donald Trump turned violent as protesters and police clashed on the streets of Washington D.C.

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories