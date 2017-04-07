WTSP
Close

Watch live: Senate confirmation vote on Neil Gorsuch as next Supreme Court justice

USA TODAY Network , WTSP 11:29 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

Neil Gorsuch of Colorado, a conservative judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, is expected to win confirmation as the 113th justice of the Supreme Court during a Senate confirmation vote Friday. Watch the vote live in the player above.

The final vote, expected to be 55-45, won't put Gorsuch on the high court immediately. He still must be sworn in at the court and the White House, most likely early next week.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM

WTSP

Republicans invoke 'nuclear option,' clearing way for Gorsuch confirmation

WTSP

'Nuclear option' could blow up Senate far beyond the Gorsuch vote

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories