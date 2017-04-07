Watch live: Senate confirmation vote on Neil Gorsuch as next Supreme Court justice

Neil Gorsuch of Colorado, a conservative judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, is expected to win confirmation as the 113th justice of the Supreme Court during a Senate confirmation vote Friday. Watch the vote live in the player above.

The final vote, expected to be 55-45, won't put Gorsuch on the high court immediately. He still must be sworn in at the court and the White House, most likely early next week.

