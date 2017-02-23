Watch live: Top Republicans speak at CPAC

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the administration will take the stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland Thursday and Friday. You can watch speeches from the conference live in the player below.
HIGHLIGHTS FROM CPAC AGENDA:
Thursday
9:10 a.m. - Kellyanne Conway
11:10 a.m. - Ted Cruz
12:50 p.m. - U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos
1:05 p.m. - Reince Priebus & Steve Bannon
7:30 p.m. - Vice President Mike Pence
Friday
10:20 a.m. - President Donald Trump
