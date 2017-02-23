WTSP
Close

Watch live: Top Republicans speak at CPAC

USA TODAY Network , WTSP 10:00 AM. EST February 23, 2017

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the administration will take the stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland Thursday and Friday. You can watch speeches from the conference live in the player below.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM CPAC AGENDA:

Thursday

9:10 a.m. - Kellyanne Conway
11:10 a.m. - Ted Cruz
12:50 p.m. - U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos
1:05 p.m.  - Reince Priebus & Steve Bannon
7:30 p.m.  - Vice President Mike Pence
​Friday

10:20 a.m. - President Donald Trump

USA TODAY Network


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories