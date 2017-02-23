Watch live: Top Republicans speak at CPAC

Chairman and president of the Trump Organization Donald Trump addresses the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) February 27, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo: Alex Wong, Getty Images))

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the administration will take the stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland Thursday and Friday. You can watch speeches from the conference live in the player below.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM CPAC AGENDA:

Thursday

9:10 a.m. - Kellyanne Conway

11:10 a.m. - Ted Cruz

12:50 p.m. - U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

1:05 p.m. - Reince Priebus & Steve Bannon

7:30 p.m. - Vice President Mike Pence

​Friday

10:20 a.m. - President Donald Trump

