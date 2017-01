British Prime Minister Theresa May is on a two-day visit to the United States and will be the first world leader to meet with President Donald Trump. (Photo: Christopher Furlong, Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - British Prime Minister Theresa May is the first world leader to meet with President Donald Trump since he took office.

The two will hold a joint press conference at 1:15 p.m. ET Friday.

You can watch them live in the stream below.

USA TODAY